Sections
Home / Cities / Mohali couple, daughter recover, active Covid-19 cases 44

Mohali couple, daughter recover, active Covid-19 cases 44

No fresh case reported in Mohali on Wednesday

Updated: May 14, 2020 00:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

(The 45-day-old baby from Mohali getting discharged from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on Wednesday after recovering from Covid-19 disease.)

A Nayagaon couple and their 45-day-old daughter recovered from Covid-19 and were discharged from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on Wednesday.

With this, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Mohali district came down to 44.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the number of patients to have recovered from the disease had risen to 58. Meanwhile, with no fresh case reported, the number of confirmed cases stands at 105.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
May 13, 2020 21:22 IST
Railways introduces waiting lists for travellers from May 22: All you need to know
May 13, 2020 23:51 IST
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
May 13, 2020 19:39 IST
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
May 13, 2020 21:00 IST

latest news

10 lakh food packets and counting, Radha Soami Satsang Beas doing its bit for Chandigarh tricity’s needy
May 14, 2020 00:20 IST
Maha sees biggest 1-day spike of 1,495 cases, tally passes 25K
May 14, 2020 00:14 IST
15-year-old boy stabbed to death in clash between families in Kharar village
May 14, 2020 00:13 IST
64% samples tested for Covid-19 at Chandigarh’s PGIMER are from Punjab, Haryana
May 14, 2020 00:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.