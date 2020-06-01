Mohali couple tests positive two days after son found infected with Covid-19

Parents of a 21-year-old youth who tested positive for Covid-19 two days back have also been found infected, taking the total number of cases in Mohali district to 116 on Monday.

The family resides in Sector 77. Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the 50-year-old father and 42-year-old mother remain asymptomatic. The youth had reported at the civil hospital with flu-like symptoms on May 28, following which his samples were taken. After reports confirmed he was Covid-19 positive on May 31, his family contacts, including his sister, were sampled. Those infected have been shifted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur.

“We are trying to ascertain their other contacts. The source on infection is also being traced,” said the civil surgeon.

Meanwhile, one more patient was discharged from the Banur hospital, taking the number of recoveries to 103. Only 10 cases remain active in the district, as three people have died of Covid-19 so far. While recovery rate stands at 87.9%, fatality rate is 2.5%.