Mohali crosses 600 mark with highest single-day jump of 36 Covid-19 cases

With 36 new Covid-19 cases cropping up, Mohali breached the 600 mark on Wednesday.

Since the district reported its first case on March 20, it took over three months to cross 300 cases on July 5. But, thereon, the cases doubled to 600 in just 17 days.

Mohali now has 610 cases. With 379 recoveries and 12 deaths, 219 cases remain active.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said most of the recent patients were contacts of positive patients or had travel history. “We will be taking samples of the patients’ family members. Most of them are asymptomatic and are responding well to the treatment at Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur,” he said.

“We are fully prepared and equipped to address the challenge posed by the increasing number of patients. Requisite manpower and equipment is in place, and saving lives is our primary focus,” said deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan.

Among the Wednesday cases, three women tested positive in Mohali city. These include a 56-year-old in Phase 2, a 51-year-old in Phase 4 and a 42-year-old in Phase 3B2.

Two men, aged 25 and 37, from Phase 2 and Sector 56, respectively, have also contracted the infection.

Majority of the cases were reported at the Kharar sub-division.

These included four men, aged 72, 30, 23 and 21, from Kharar town.

Two males, aged 38 and 31, and a 53-year-old woman are from Sunny Enclave, Kharar.

A 20-year-old woman, a 17-year-old girl and a 49-year-old man are from Shivalik City, Kharar.

Three boys, aged 14, 11 and 10, a 46-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man are from Hira Enclave, Kharar.

Sarvjot Enclave, Kharar, confirmed two cases of a 28-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man.

Besides, two men, aged 49 and 21, are from SBP Homes and Dashmesh Nagar in Kharar.

Four men are from Gharuan, Ramgarh Daun and Balongi. They are aged 17, 26, 40 and 48.

A 40-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman and a five-year-old boy were found positive in Dera Bassi.

Two women, aged 32 and 20, are from Lalru and Kurali, respectively, and a 48-year-old man from Dhakoli.

A 47-year-old woman is in Kandala and a 10-year-old boy in Banur.

THE SPIKE SO FAR

The cases doubled from 300 to 600 in just 17 days

1 March 20

100 May 11 52 days

200 June 17 37 days

300 July 5 18 days

423 July 13 8 days

500 July 19 6 days

600 July 22 3 days