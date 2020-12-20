Mohali DC tests positive for Covid

Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan is among 35 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Sunday.

Dayalan shared the information on various social media groups. He also requested all those who have come in contact with him in the past four to five days to isolate themselves and get tested.

Meanwhile, three patients succumbed to the virus, taking the district’s toll to 328. Among the 35 fresh cases, 29 were reported from Mohali city alone. The district’s total has reached 17,498, of which 1,803 remain active.

As many as 15,367 patients have recovered, including 157 discharged on Sunday.

29 cases in Chandigarh, lowest since August 1

Chandigarh, on the other hand, reported 29 fresh cases, lowest since August 1.

However, even the testing numbers have gone down in the past 24 hours as only 530 samples were tested against 1,205 on Saturday, when 65 people had tested positive.

Meanwhile, two men, aged 50 and 54, from Manimajra and Dadumajra, respectively, died, taking the toll to 308.

Of 19,073 people who have contracted the virus so far, 18,328 have recovered, including 84 discharged on Sunday. With this, only 437 cases remain active.

No death in Panchkula for past two days

In Panchkula, the infection tally rose to 9,714 with 37 new cases. No death was reported for second consecutive day.

There are 288 active cases in the district, as 9,288 patients have been cured and 138 have died.

As many as 1,317 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. Among the fresh cases, 27 surfaced in urban pockets of Panchkula city alone.