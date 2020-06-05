Sections
Mohali deputy commissioner conducts surprise check at Fortis Hospital

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 01:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Deputy commissioner of Mohali Girish Dayalan on Thursday conducted a surprise check at Fortis Hospital during peak OPD hours.

Seeing a large number of patients waiting in the OPD, the DC directed the hospital administration to stagger the patient inflow and regulate it through a token system in order to limit entry of people. “Barring emergencies, the entire inflow of patients must be controlled via a token system,” said Dayalan.

The administration was suggested to propagate the appointment System so that people could come to the hospital only during the time slot given to them in the pre-fixed appointment.

The DC said that any lapse in adhering to health protocols advised in the wake of Covid outbreak, especially non-wearing of masks or not maintaining social distancing, in such institutions could play havoc.



The overall hygiene and sanitation at the hospital was found satisfactory, but some people were seen without masks and were challaned on the spot. The parking was found haphazard and the superintendent of police present on the occasion interacted with the parking contractor and guided him to regulate the patient drop-off and pick-up.

Abhijit Singh, zonal director of Fortis Hospital, did not respond to repeated calls and messages.

