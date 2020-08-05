Sections
Mohali deputy commissioner reviews revenue offices

Surprise inspections by SDMs will be conducted to ensure there is no laxity in the routine work of field offices/officers.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 20:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Trying to restore the momentum of work in district offices that was disrupted by the Covid crisis, deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan on Tuesday reviewed the revenue offices.

“We are moving back to basics; day to day work in offices is being streamlined. It is difficult, but moving step-by-step we will head towards restoration of normal functioning,” said Dayalan. “We will review challenges faced by each department in small meetings held in a staggered manner and work out a methodology to deliver the best services amid the pandemic.”

Tuesday’s meeting was the first in the series. Revenue officials informed the DC that there was a 7-8 day waiting in property registration matters. “We are writing to the state government to seek permission to increase the registration slots for each sub-registrar. Besides, to regulate the influx of people in offices, the option of extending working hours from 8am to 6pm is being explored instead of the regular 9am to 5pm. We are also exploring the feasibility of holding Revenue Lok Adalat at patwar circle/village level,” the revenue officials said.

Surprise inspections by SDMs will be conducted to ensure there is no laxity in the routine work of field offices/officers.



