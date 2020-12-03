Sections
Mohali District Bar Association extends support to farmers

The association said that the central government’s attitude towards the farmers was bound to give rise to various doubts and suspicions as to why the government was adamant to implement the controversial laws at any cost

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 00:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Members of Mohali District Bar Association on Wednesday extended their support to the farmers agitating in the capital against agricultural laws.

In a meeting held under the chairmanship of DBA president Manpreet Singh Chahal, the members felt that it was “highly reprehensible and undemocratic to try to stop the farmers’ agitation and torture them while they were fighting for their legitimate rights”.

“If the citizens of India are restrained from entering a state and if the police, at the behest of the government, obstruct the way, then it is disrespect to the people’s mandate and a violation of the federal structure,” he added.

The association said that the central government’s attitude towards the farmers was bound to give rise to various doubts and suspicions as to why the government was adamant to implement the controversial laws at any cost.

The members passed a resolution in favour of the farmers’ movement and still stand by the farmers and call all the advocates to support the agitation. “We urge the Centre to engage in open dialogue with the farmers and withdraw the agricultural laws or amend them as per the demand of the farmers,” Mohali DBA said

