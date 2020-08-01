Mohali district sees 15th Covid-19 fatality, steepest single-day spike with 44 cases

The total number of cases in the district has gone up to 894,of which 351 are active.

A 65-year-old man from Kansal suffering from both diabetes and hypertension died a day after testing positive for coronavirus disease, taking the number of fatalities due to the infection in Mohali district to 15 on Saturday.

The development comes as the district recorded the steepest single-day spike with 44 Covid-19 cases surfacing on Saturday.

“The 65-year-old comorbid man was a patient of chronic disease, though he was asymptomatic to Covid-19. He tested positive on July 31 at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh,” said Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh. “According to his family, he was due for a surgery at a private hospital in Mohali. He died on the way to the hospital, probably due to a heart attack, on Saturday.”

The total number of cases in the district has gone up to 894,of which 351 are active. As many as 528 patients have successfully recuperated, of whom 14 were discharged on Saturday, according to the daily bulletin.

The fresh cases are scattered all over the district, with maximum (21) reported from Dera Bassi subdivision, followed by 13 from Kharar and 10 from Mohali subdivision.

Interstate movement a challenge: Civil surgeon

“Mohali faces greater challenges compared to other districts as there is constant movement of people to and from Panchkula, Chandigarh and even Himachal Pradesh,” said the civil surgeon.

“A large number of people from other states either live or work here. So, controlling Covid spread in Mohali does not mean just taking care of the local population but also requires hashing and rehashing strategy in sync with neighbouring states,” he said.

Health teams are working round the clock and collecting 450 to 500 samples daily, and nine flu clinics are operational and are supported by 18 sampling teams, said the civil surgeon, adding that health workers are also screening every entrant to the city be it via road, rail or air.