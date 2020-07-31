Sections
Home / Cities / Mohali district to adopt online public grievance redressal system: Girish Dayalan

Mohali district to adopt online public grievance redressal system: Girish Dayalan

The DC said that it was in the best interest of public as well as public servants all avoidable influx of public to government offices be restrained

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 23:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

In a bid to curtail the footfall in government offices amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the district administration would be adopting an online public grievance redressal system(PGRS), said Girish Dayalan, deputy commissioner, Mohali.

Chairing the core group meeting of officers, the DC said that it was in the best interest of public as well as public servants all avoidable influx of public to government offices be restrained.

He said that the directorate of governance reforms (DGR), Punjab has developed a PGRS which is an integrated system for grievance redressal pertaining to all government departments via a single technology interface.

So, as far as possible, complaints would be entertained through the PGRS.



Sharing details, Harkirat Channe, assistant commissioner (grievances), said that the PGRS is accessible to citizens via four modes – web, mobile, Sewa Kendra, and a call centre.

Using the online portal, an aggrieved citizen can conveniently file a grievance and receive an assured response to his complaint, she added.

She said earlier every department had its grievance redressal mechanism without a standardised workflow for redressal and no defined timeline for resolution and accountability.

In contrast, online PGRS has a clear, standardised workflow for grievance redressal, Channe added. She said that it assigns timelines to each officer in the workflow for resolution of the grievance, enables citizens to submit their feedback, and allows escalation of grievances to higher authorities.

Channe added that the PGRS portal will provide a 24x7 platform to the public to communicate with the administration and that people will be able to lodge complaints without visiting different offices amid the pandemic outbreak.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

91% sowing in Maharashtra raises hope for bumper production
Aug 01, 2020 00:34 IST
Four immigration firm owners booked for duping people of ₹11 lakh in Mohali
Aug 01, 2020 00:31 IST
Rakshabandhan amid Covid-19 outbreak: Mail services to operate even on Sunday as posts increase manifold
Aug 01, 2020 00:29 IST
Chandigarh: GMCH-32 panel finds new ventilators of satisfactory quality
Aug 01, 2020 00:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.