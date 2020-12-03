Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / ‘Mohali emerging as leading IT player at global level’

‘Mohali emerging as leading IT player at global level’

Principal secretary, investment promotion, industries and commerce and IT, Alok Shekhar said the Punjab government was offering plots to the prospective players in Mohali IT City through Greater Mohali Area Development Authority

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 00:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Mohali is rapidly developing into the next big IT hub in Punjab and strong presence of IT giants such as Infosys, Software Technology Park of India, Quark City, Bestech Towers is a testimony to the city’s growing stature as a leading player in the IT sector at global level, said principal secretary, investment promotion, industries and commerce and IT, Alok Shekhar during his visit here on Wednesday.

He said the Punjab government was offering plots to the prospective players in Mohali IT City through Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). “IT City is very strategically located in close proximity to the International Airport and surrounded by existing Aerocity, World Trade Centre, and leading research and academic institutes,” he added.

Shekhar said the presence of leading institutes of India like IIT Ropar, Indian School of Business, NIPER, IISER, and NABI is helping Mohali develop into a modern technical hub of Punjab.

Infosys development centre head Sameer Goel also shared plans to expand their footprint at the IT City.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
Dec 02, 2020 21:59 IST
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
Dec 02, 2020 20:28 IST
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
Dec 02, 2020 23:11 IST
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
Dec 02, 2020 21:36 IST

latest news

Farmers’ protest: Ministers in huddle, all eyes on key meet today
Dec 03, 2020 01:11 IST
Maharashtra: State-wide protest in support of farmers on Wednesday
Dec 03, 2020 01:11 IST
Displaced by calamity 15 years ago, Kupwara’s fringe villagers face eviction from temporary settlements
Dec 03, 2020 01:09 IST
Gangster Shubham orchestrated murder of rival’s brother in Amritsar from Faridkot jail, say police
Dec 03, 2020 01:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.