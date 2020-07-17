Mohali employment bureau organises online counselling session for youth

Sections
They were made aware of various self-employment schemes as well as the high-end job fair to be organised by state government in September.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 19:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE) on Friday organised an online counselling session for unemployed youth.

The session registered participation of 32 candidates, said Aashika Jain, additional deputy commissioner, Mohali.

The participants was apprised of facilities available at DBEE and given an insight into the opportunities for higher education, through various professional courses.

They were also made aware of various self-employment schemes as well as the high-end job fair to be organised by state government in September.



The Punjab Ghar Ghar Rozgar and Karobar Mission (PGRKAM) registration process and DBEE Helpline number (78142-59210) and e-mail address were shared.

Manjesh Kumar (deputy CEO), Nabiha Khan (career counsellor) and Inderjit Kaur (placement officer) addressed the session.

