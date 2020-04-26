Mohali fights back: Active Covid-19 cases drop to 39 in three days as 8 more patients discharged

In the last one week, only one positive case was reported in the district; an employee of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, who resides in Nayagaon, Mohali. (HT FILE)

Once considered a hotspot for the novel coronavirus, the district of Mohali is fighting back to regain lost ground. From 46 active cases of Covid-19 till April 23, the number has now gone down to 39 on Sunday.

Eight persons including an 18-month-old boy, all from Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi—a containment zone—were discharged from Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur on Sunday, after they tested negative, twice. The patients will, however, not be sent home immediately and will instead be quarantined for 14 days as a precautionary measure at a centre in Sector 70 here.

This development takes the number of recoveries in the district to 22.

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said, “We laud the entire health department for this achievement. The extensive contact tracing and sampling process are bringing in results with each passing day.”

In the last one week, only one positive case was reported in the district; an employee of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, who resides in Nayagaon, Mohali.

Of the 38 positive cases from Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi, 13 have already been discharged after recovery.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said no fresh case has been reported in the last three days. “We have begun the process of discharging patients from today and in a week’s time, another 10 patients will be discharged from Gian Sagar hospital in Banur. If their two consecutive samples return negative, we will discharge them. The good sign is all the patients are responding well to the treatment.”

As of now, a total of 1,240 samples have been taken. Of these, 1,096 have been found negative while the number of positive cases is 63. As of today, the quarantine period of 2,343 people is over while 486 are still undergoing it, the doctor said.