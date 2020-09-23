Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Mohali health department gets two new ambulances

Mohali health department gets two new ambulances

The civil surgeon said the ambulances have more space and are equipped with state-of-the-art machinery to facilitate transportation of seriously injured patients to nearby hospitals in a timely and safe manner.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh on Tuesday flagged off two new ambulances provided by the Punjab government to the district health department from his office here.

Thanking health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the civil surgeon said the district health department had been able to get these ultra-modern ambulances through concerted effort. Both the ambulances will be deployed at Nayagaon and Singhpura near Zirakpur to transport road accident victims to the hospitals, he added.

Dr Manjit said these ambulances have more space and are equipped with state-of-the-art machinery to facilitate transportation of seriously injured patients to nearby hospitals in a timely and safe manner.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Should we cheer the fall in India’s Covid-19 cases?
Sep 22, 2020 23:46 IST
LS burns midnight oil to clear pending bills
Sep 23, 2020 00:39 IST
Trump, Xi set up UN clash over Covid, trade, human rights
Sep 22, 2020 22:46 IST
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Sep 22, 2020 21:58 IST

latest news

Odisha asks all Covid-19 hospitals to set up helpdesks to convey health status to kin
Sep 23, 2020 01:24 IST
Medical students have to work at dist hospitals
Sep 23, 2020 01:14 IST
Scholars unravel mystery of writing in ancient Mexican city
Sep 23, 2020 01:13 IST
HC stays arrest warrants for 3 petitioners in Rajasthan hotel sale case
Sep 23, 2020 01:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.