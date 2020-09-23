Mohali health department gets two new ambulances

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh on Tuesday flagged off two new ambulances provided by the Punjab government to the district health department from his office here.

Thanking health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the civil surgeon said the district health department had been able to get these ultra-modern ambulances through concerted effort. Both the ambulances will be deployed at Nayagaon and Singhpura near Zirakpur to transport road accident victims to the hospitals, he added.

Dr Manjit said these ambulances have more space and are equipped with state-of-the-art machinery to facilitate transportation of seriously injured patients to nearby hospitals in a timely and safe manner.