Mohali launches helpline for providing psychological support to people in isolation

Leading doctors are available on helpline numbers 0172-3509784 and 0172-3509783 between 10am and 5pm from Monday to Sunday.

Updated: May 21, 2020 00:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said the main aim of the initiative was to ensure that the people shared their emotions such as anxiety, depression and sadness with the leading doctors and field experts. (Getty Images)

The district administration in collaboration with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has launched a helpline for providing counselling and psychological support to the people in isolation and quarantine.

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said the main aim of the initiative was to ensure that the people shared their emotions such as anxiety, depression and sadness with the leading doctors and field experts.

Leading doctors such as Dr BK Waraich, Dr Harjeet Singh, Dr Devinder Pal Singh, Dr Satinder Kaur Cheema, Dr Komaldeep Kaur, Dr Prannav Gulati, Dr Sunil Sharma and Dr Manisha Gopal are available on helpline numbers 0172-3509784 and 0172-3509783 between 10am and 5pm from Monday to Sunday.

Dayalan said people living in isolation or quarantine requiring emergency medical aid will be provided the same through local health workers.



