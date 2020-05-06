Mohali man booked for celebrating daughter’s birthday in Yamunanagar amid lockdown

A 40-year-old Mohali man and his relatives were booked for organising a birthday party in Yamunanagar amid lockdown after a woman tested positive for Covid-19 here.

The complainant, CIA-2 in-charge Mehruf Ali, said, “The accused, Vikramjit Singh of Sector 65, Mohali, came to Yamunanagar’s Sarojini Colony with his family, at his parents’ place, on April 27 to celebrate his daughter’s birthday. This birthday was attended by his family and a few local relatives. Vikramjit violated the rules of the lockdown by organising this gathering without permission. His negligence led to a positive case aming one of his relatives who attended the birthday.”

A case was registered under Sections 188, 268, 269 and 270 of the IPC, the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act against Vikramjit and his relatives.

Yamunanagar health department had on Tuesday said that the 33-year-old woman of Sarojini Colony had tested positive after which 20 samples of her contacts were taken. There are five active cases in the district.