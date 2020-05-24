Sections
Mohali man booked for negligence as wife dies in road mishap

Couple’s 18-month-old son also sustained injuries in the accident

Updated: May 24, 2020 23:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The victim has been identified as Firdosh, a homemaker and a resident of Nayagaon village in Mohali. (HT FILE)

A Nayagaon man has been booked for negligent driving after his 30-year-old wife died and their 18-month-old son sustained injuries in a road accident near Tira village in Mullanpur, the Mohali police said on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Firdosh. Police said she along with his her husband Shehnaz, aka Sonu, and son was travelling from Dadumajra to Tira village on Saturday evening, when their speeding sedan hit a pothole and overturned. Firdosh died on the spot.

Sonu got severely injured while their son sustained minor injuries. They were admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, where they are undergoing treatment.

Based on the statement of Firshosh’s brother, Sonu has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.



