Mohali man ends life, wife booked for abetment

Police have booked a woman for abetment to suicide after her 42-year-old husband ended his life by hanging himself at their house in Dashmesh Nagar, Nayagaon, on Friday.

Police said no suicide note was found, but the deceased’s mother alleged that he was upset due to harassment by his wife. On her complaint, the deceased’s wife was booked under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code at the Nayagaon police station.