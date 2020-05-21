Sections
Home / Cities / Mohali man’s decomposed body found hanging in house

Mohali man’s decomposed body found hanging in house

The 45-year-old is suspected to have committed suicide four to five days ago

Updated: May 21, 2020 01:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The decomposed body of a 45-year-old man, who is suspected to have committed suicide, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his rented accommodation in Mohali’s Mataur village.

Belonging to Karnal, he worked as a cab driver. The body was recovered after the caretaker of the building, where he stayed on the fourth floor, found blood flowing out of the room. Police reached the spot and broke open the door to find the body. Earlier, too, the caretaker had been sensing foul smell, but suspected it be a dead rat, said police.

The victim is suspected to have committed suicide four to five days ago. “No suicide note was found. We found his phone with the battery drained out. We are trying to contact his family in Karnal,” said Rajiv Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Mataur, adding that people in the building said the man used to remain tense.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings and the body had been sent to the mortuary.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Do not leave premises, Panjab University tells employees
May 21, 2020 01:19 IST
Panjab University syndicate to meet on May 30
May 21, 2020 01:15 IST
315 challans issues in Mohali for violation of Covid-19 norms
May 21, 2020 01:12 IST
Congress worker held in Khanna illegal liquor distillery case
May 21, 2020 01:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.