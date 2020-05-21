Mohali man’s decomposed body found hanging in house

The decomposed body of a 45-year-old man, who is suspected to have committed suicide, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his rented accommodation in Mohali’s Mataur village.

Belonging to Karnal, he worked as a cab driver. The body was recovered after the caretaker of the building, where he stayed on the fourth floor, found blood flowing out of the room. Police reached the spot and broke open the door to find the body. Earlier, too, the caretaker had been sensing foul smell, but suspected it be a dead rat, said police.

The victim is suspected to have committed suicide four to five days ago. “No suicide note was found. We found his phone with the battery drained out. We are trying to contact his family in Karnal,” said Rajiv Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Mataur, adding that people in the building said the man used to remain tense.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings and the body had been sent to the mortuary.