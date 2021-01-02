Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Mohali MC takes over water supply in GMADA sectors

Mohali MC takes over water supply in GMADA sectors

While GMADA charged ₹10 per 1,000 litres on an average, the MC charges just ₹1.8 for the same quantity of water

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 00:33 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Mohali municipal corporation on Friday took over the operation and maintenance of water supply and sewerage in Sectors 66-69 and 76-80 from Greater Mohali Area Development Authority.

This comes as a huge relief for residents of Sohana, Kumbra and other localities falling in these sectors, as they were paying much higher user charges.

While GMADA charged ₹10 per 1,000 litres on an average, the MC charges just ₹1.8 for the same quantity of water.

Residents had been demanding rationalisation of the tariff for long. After much deliberations, on December 23, a memorandum of understanding was signed by executive engineers of both the authorities in the presence of cabinet minister and local MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu.

GMADA has sent a final water bill to residents and asked them to deposit the amount by January 15. The next bill will be issued by the MC.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Dry run today to test systems
by Rhythma Kaul and Anonna Dutt
Ram temple construction to start on Jan 14, says trust official
by HT Correspondent
Governor Dhankhar needs sleeping pills, retorts Bengal minister
by HT Correspondent
585 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Delhi, vaccine dry run tomorrow
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Mumbai police bust online fraud: Four arrested from Bihar, West Bengal
by Vijay Kumar Yadav
Farmers to intensify stir if Jan 4 talks not fruitful
by HT Correspondent
All eyes are now on Mumbai civic body polls: Congress chalks out road map
by Surendra P Gangan
Mohali MC takes over water supply in GMADA sectors
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.