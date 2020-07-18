Mohali municipal corporation to take over maintenance of Industrial Area Phase 8A, B

Finally, after two decades, the Mohali municipal corporation will be undertaking maintenance work of Industrialist Area Phase-8A and B, which has around 400 industrial units.

Under the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) till now, the area requires urgent attention because of its damaged roads and poor upkeep, in spite of the fact that MC collects property tax of around Rs 16 crore but has so far only released Rs 1 crore for development work.

The decision to let MC take charge of the area was taken at a recent meeting chaired by additional chief secretary, local bodies department, Punjab, which was attended by PSIEC officials and Mohali MC commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg.

Though PSIEC has already undertaken patchwork of roads, laying paver blocks and building boundary walls at a cost of Rs 1.83 crore, it will now deposit the balance of Rs 2.20 crore with MC for work on water supply, sewerage, storm, drainage and waste disposal.

Since the past four years, industrialists and workers have been complaining about badly maintained infrastructure here, because of which even crossing waterlogged roads is a feat during the monsoon.

Garg said the MC was starting maintenance work in both the areas and it would be completed in a week’s time.

It was high time things improved, said Vivek Kapoor, vice president, Mohali Industries Association (MIA). “Every year Rs 4 crore is collected as property tax from industrial units, but the MC has spent only Rs 1 crore on development in the past four years. Even the Central government scheme of depositing all funds under a special purpose vehicle to be used for improving infrastructure remains on paper. The tragic part is that it has been almost two decades now and we are still asking for basic amenities.”

Expecting the “bone jolting experience” of driving on the roads to end soon, Yogesh Sagar, president, MIA, said“heavy trucks carrying raw material and finished products have to manoeuvre potholes. Only a few street lights work, while inadequate parking spaces make traffic management a horror story. Choked drains cause waterlogging at the merest excuse of rain,” he added.

Heaps of garbage, due to lack of a regular clearing system in place, dot the landscape, attracting stray dogs and cattle in the area, Kapoor and Sagar added.

More about industrial area

Industry in Mohali began in 1978 with just 10 units, but today, it boasts about 10,000 units, including the manufacturing and IT/ service industry. These industrial units fall under three heads – Phase 1 to 4 are under Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), Phase 7, 8-A and 8-B are under PSIEC and Phase 9 industrial area falls under Punjab Infotech.