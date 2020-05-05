Sections
Home / Cities / Mohali police get remand of 4 gangsters held in Panchkula raid

Mohali police get remand of 4 gangsters held in Panchkula raid

The police brought the accused on production warrants

Updated: May 05, 2020 00:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A local court granted five-day remand to four gangsters accused of attempting to murder a 22-year-old milkman in Mohali.

Ten days ago, Punjab Police had arrested the accused after an exchange of fire, in which head constable, Rashpreet Singh, was injured, in Haryana’s Panchkula district. The police brought the accused on production warrants.

A team of Punjab Police had raided the hideout at in Billa village of Panchkula to arrest accused Harsimran alias Simu of Naraingarh in Ambala, and his aides Dhruv Mohan Garg of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Gurcharan Singh alias Gunna of Parwala village in Raipur Rani, and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi of Dera Bassi.

Accused Simu and Gunna were involved in an attempt-to-murder case that dates back to March 11, when 22-year-old milkman, Kamalpreet Singh of Chachumajra village in Kharar, was shot by three motorcycle-borne men at Mohali’s Phase 9 on March 11, in what was reported to be the fallout of a college rivalry.



