Mohali police perform last rites of Bihar man killed in road mishap

Due to poverty and the lockdown, his family could not come for his final sendoff.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 01:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

A week ago, a 37-year-old migrant worker from Bihar was killed in a road accident in Zirakpur, but due to poverty and the lockdown, his family could not come for the last rites.

As per information, Akhilesh Pandit of Araria district, Bihar, who was working as a labourer in Zirakpur, was hit by an unidentified vehicle on May 29 on Kalka chowk and succumbed to injuries on May 30.

With no family around, the police performed the last rites of Pandit.

Zirakpur station house officer Gurwant Singh said, “We waited for the family to come from Bihar, but when they expressed inability, we performed the last rites. A case under sections 304A (death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving), 427 (mischief causing damage or loss) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unknown driver.”



The deceased is survived by a wife and a minor daughter.

