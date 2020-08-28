Mohali records highest single-day spike with 149 cases

Punjab’s Mohali district on Friday recorded its biggest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases, with 149 people testing positive for the virus, which also took the tally past 3,300.

The previous steepest surge occurred on August 21, with 147 cases.

Meanwhile, 93 people were discharged, with which the number of those cured has reached 1,775.

Among the fresh cases, 63 are from Mohali city, 35 from Kharar, 26 from Gharuan and the remaining from Dera Bassi, Banur and Kurali. Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said most of them are asymptomatic.

The district’s total has reached 3,314, of which 1,471 cases remain active. As many as 68 patients have succumbed so far.