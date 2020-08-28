Sections
Home / Cities / Mohali records highest single-day spike with 149 cases

Mohali records highest single-day spike with 149 cases

The previous steepest surge occurred on August 21, with 147 cases

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 19:37 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Punjab’s Mohali district on Friday recorded its biggest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases, with 149 people testing positive for the virus, which also took the tally past 3,300.

The previous steepest surge occurred on August 21, with 147 cases.

Meanwhile, 93 people were discharged, with which the number of those cured has reached 1,775.

Among the fresh cases, 63 are from Mohali city, 35 from Kharar, 26 from Gharuan and the remaining from Dera Bassi, Banur and Kurali. Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said most of them are asymptomatic.



The district’s total has reached 3,314, of which 1,471 cases remain active. As many as 68 patients have succumbed so far.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Work comes first: Yami Gautam had ‘assured’ her producers
Aug 28, 2020 20:18 IST
Messi to sign for Liverpool? No chance, says Klopp
Aug 28, 2020 20:15 IST
Odisha withdraws order that made Aadhaar mandatory for pensions
Aug 28, 2020 20:14 IST
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat tests positive for Covid-19
Aug 28, 2020 20:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.