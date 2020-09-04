Sections
Mohali reports biggest single-day surge as 272 people test positive for Covid-19

Three patients all died taking the district’s toll to 94

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 19:25 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Three Covid-19 patients died taking Mohali’s toll to 94 as 272 people also tested positive for the virus in the district’s steepest single-day spike on Friday.

The last biggest surge of 240 cases was reported on August 30. The total now stands at 4,495, with 2,058 cases still active.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said those who died had comorbidities and were hospitalised for more than a week. They include a 58-year-old man from Baltana who was also suffering from hypertension and a 52-year-old woman from Shahimajra who had both diabetes and hypertension. Both were undergoing treatment at the PGIMER, Chandigarh. A 63-year-old woman from Sector 114 is the third fatality. She was suffering from diabetes and died at a private hospital in Mohali.

Among the fresh cases, 93 are from Mohali city, 59 from Gharuan, 56 from Dhakoli, 34 from Kharar, 18 from Dera Bassi and the remaining from other parts of the district.



Meanwhile, 82 patients were also discharged on Friday, taking the number of those cured to 2,343.

90-yr-old woman dies in Panchkula

Three residents and a driver of an old age home managed by Red Cross Society in Sector 15, Panchkula, are among 127 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Friday.

Also, a 90-year-old woman from Sector 21, who was suffering from diabetes as well, succumbed, taking the toll to 25.

Maximum cases were reported from Pinjore, including that of a 16-month-old boy. While 13 each surfaced in Kalka and Raipurani, 15 people tested positive in Panchkula’s Sector 15 alone.

The three senior citizens were symptomatic and thus were tested for Covid-19. The health authorities have sanitised the old age home and shifted the three to the isolation ward of the civil hospital. The remaining 18 residents have tested negative. They will be tested again in a week to rule out the spread of infection, said a health official.

The total number of cases in the district has reached 2,799, of which 1,054 are active while 1,720 patients have been cured and discharged.

