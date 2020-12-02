Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Mohali restaurant owner held for flouting curfew norms

Mohali restaurant owner held for flouting curfew norms

Was operating his restaurant post 10pm on Tuesday.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 19:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The owner of a restaurant in Phase 1 was arrested for flouting the night curfew rules on Tuesday night.

The accused, Bhupinder Singh, runs a restaurant, “Burger and Cheese Lover’s”, in Phase 1.

Inspector Manphul Singh, station house officer, Phase 1 police station, said, “During patrolling, we found the restaurant operating beyond the permissible hours after night curfew was imposed from 10pm. The owner was arrested and booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.” He was later released on bail.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
Dec 02, 2020 20:28 IST
Nepal foreign minister to visit India this month
Dec 02, 2020 20:14 IST
‘Ready to address farmers’ concerns’: Govt ahead of 2nd meet amid deadlock
Dec 02, 2020 19:03 IST
Cyclone Burevi: IMD issues red alert for December 3
Dec 02, 2020 19:51 IST

latest news

Govt will act in a prompt manner once court issues any order: Bengal Education Minister to SSC candidates
Dec 02, 2020 20:24 IST
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
Dec 02, 2020 20:28 IST
Vibing cricketers, vibing cat’: ICC wins meme game with latest tweet
Dec 02, 2020 20:15 IST
Putin directs Russian authorities to start mass Covid-19 vaccinations
Dec 02, 2020 20:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.