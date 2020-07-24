Mohali’s Covid tally rises to 662 with 19 new cases

The district on Friday confirmed 19 fresh Covid-19 cases, even as 22 patients were discharged after recovery.

Mohali now has 662 confirmed cases – among these 228 still active. While 421 patients have recovered, 13 have succumbed to the virus.

Among the latest cases are four members of a single family from Mundi Kharar – three males, aged 63, 38 and four, and a 57-year-old female.

Two men from a Dhakoli family, aged 38 and 24, also tested positive, while two men, aged 32 and 38, are from Dera Bassi.

A 57-year-old man is from Phase-10 and a 46-year-old man from Sector 117.

A 63-year-old man is from Sunny Enclave, Kharar, and a 39-year-old from Dhakoli.

The remaining seven patients are females. These include a 65-year-old in Sohana; a 56-year-old in Sector 78; a 50-year-old in Mauli Baidwan; a 41-year-old in Saidpura; a 35-year-old in Park View Street, Kharar; another 35-year-old in Banur and a 23-year-old in Mullanpur.