Home / Cities / Mohali’s Covid tally rises to 662 with 19 new cases

Mohali’s Covid tally rises to 662 with 19 new cases

The district has 228 active cases, while 13 have died so far.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 19:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The district on Friday confirmed 19 fresh Covid-19 cases, even as 22 patients were discharged after recovery.

Mohali now has 662 confirmed cases – among these 228 still active. While 421 patients have recovered, 13 have succumbed to the virus.

Among the latest cases are four members of a single family from Mundi Kharar – three males, aged 63, 38 and four, and a 57-year-old female.

Two men from a Dhakoli family, aged 38 and 24, also tested positive, while two men, aged 32 and 38, are from Dera Bassi.



A 57-year-old man is from Phase-10 and a 46-year-old man from Sector 117.

A 63-year-old man is from Sunny Enclave, Kharar, and a 39-year-old from Dhakoli.

The remaining seven patients are females. These include a 65-year-old in Sohana; a 56-year-old in Sector 78; a 50-year-old in Mauli Baidwan; a 41-year-old in Saidpura; a 35-year-old in Park View Street, Kharar; another 35-year-old in Banur and a 23-year-old in Mullanpur.

