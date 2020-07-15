Sections
Home / Cities / Mohali’s Ivy Hospital fined ₹50 lakh for medical negligence

Mohali’s Ivy Hospital fined ₹50 lakh for medical negligence

Petitioner Anuj Gupta moved the commission on May 31, 2017, three years after his mother Kamlesh Rani died at the hospital

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 23:40 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal,

The Punjab State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has fined a Mohali-based private hospital and its doctor ₹50 lakh in an alleged case of medical negligence filed by a Yamunanagar resident.

Petitioner Anuj Gupta moved the commission on May 31, 2017, three years after his mother Kamlesh Rani died at Ivy Hospital in Sector 71, Mohali.

His advocate Kavita Arora said the elderly woman was referred to the hospital from Yamunanagar on March 10.

“After the first operation on March 11, the hospital asked the family to pay ₹ 2 lakh and prepared the discharge formalities on March 18 even as the family insisted that the patient is not well. Later, the hospital agreed to readmit her the same day. The hospital doctors did some re-exploration for a week and raised the second bill for ₹20-25 lakh,” she said. The patient was operated upon again on March 24, but she died on May 6 due to alleged complications in surgery.



The hospital, in its defence, told commission that the complainant failed to show how it was negligent in any manner whatsoever. “The complainant has not produced any documentary evidence to prove that the death of the patient had any connection with the surgeries conducted or as a result of medical negligence on its part,” it was stated. Doctor Vijay Bansal, under whose supervision the surgery was conducted, stated in his reply: “The case was handled diligently. However, due to multiple factors, such as age, recurrent high grade cancer for two years, hypertension and weakness, she developed complications.”

However, commission president Justice Paramjeet Singh Dhaliwal, in the judgment on June 30, 2020, observed: “Human life is most precious... It is true that medical negligence cases do sometimes involve questions of factual complexity... In the present case, complainant has been able to discharge the onus of proving on a balance of probabilities, the medical negligence averred against the hospital and the doctor.”

The commission directed the hospital and Dr Bansal to pay ₹50 lakh “in lump sum, as compensation, for the death of the patient, including the expenses incurred on her treatment... along with interest at the rate of 7% per annum from the date of filing of this complaint till payment, along with ₹50,000 towards the litigation costs.” The hospital has not reacted to the judgment.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

DSGMC starts free ambulance service for Covid-19 patients
Jul 15, 2020 23:48 IST
Only God can save us from Covid-19: K’taka health minister
Jul 15, 2020 23:46 IST
Gehlot’s statement confirms Gandhis’ ownership over Cong: Shekhawat
Jul 15, 2020 23:46 IST
Cong evolves 6-pronged plan to counter Pilot
Jul 15, 2020 23:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.