Mohali SDM tests positive for Covid-19

Mohali subdivisional magistrate (SDM) Jadgeep Sehgal, 29, has tested positive for Covid-19. He was home-quarantined at his residence in Purab Apartments, Sector 88, after the test results came on Wednesday.

Sources said he had recently attended a meeting of Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers, which has raised concern over further spread of disease among bureaucrats.

A senior health official said samples of employees who came in contact with the SDM besides his family members will be taken on Thursday.

The district also reported six more cases, taking the count to 330.

The patients include a 65-year-old man and 50-year-old woman from Kurali, a 22-year-old man from Kumbra, and a 54-year-old man from Sector 48C. A 42-year-old man and 14-year-old boy have also tested positive in Sector 104.

All patients have been admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur and are responding well to the treatment, said civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh.

Meanwhile, 11 patients have been cured, taking the total to 248. The number of active cases stands at 76.

4 cases surface in Panchkula

Four new Covid-19 cases were reported in Panchkula on Wednesday, taking the district’s total to 131.

Two men, aged 46 and 49, have tested positive in Sector 7. A 26-year-old man, who works in the Chandigarh education department, has also been found infected. He is a resident of Sector 19.

The fourth case is of a 30-year-old man from Adarsh Colony, Kalka. He works in a sweets shop and was a contact of another positive patient.