Mohali sees record surge with 240 Covid cases

Meanwhile, two women succumbed to the virus on Sunday even as 104 patients were cured and discharged

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 21:42 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A day after Chandigarh recorded 261 Covid-19 cases, the neighbouring Mohali district too crossed the 200 mark for the first time with 240 fresh infections on Sunday.

It was on August 28 that the district had recorded its previous steepest single-day spike of 149 cases. The total now stands at 3,666, of which 1,627 cases remain active.

Meanwhile, two women succumbed to the virus on Sunday even as 104 patients were cured and discharged. The toll stands at 73 while the number of those who have recovered has reached 1,966.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said both women who died were having comorbidities and were hospitalised for more than a week. One of them, aged 40, was from Bhagomajra village. She was suffering from liver disease, diabetes and hypertension and was admitted to the PGIMER, Chandigarh. The other, aged 55, was from Baltana and suffered from hypertension. She was undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital in Patiala.



“They have been cremated as per the protocol under the observation of health officials,” said Dr Singh.

Among the fresh cases, 92 have surfaced in Mohali city, 56 in Gharuan, 46 in Dhakoli, 31 in Kharar and the remaining in Lalru, Dera Bassi and Kurali.

Dr Singh said the cases are on the rise due to extensive contact tracing, but at the same time, the number of those recovering from the disease is also rising. “Most of the patients who have tested positive are asymptomatic,” he said.

