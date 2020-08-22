Mohali: Self-reporting a must for primary contacts of Covid-19 positive patients

In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, Mohali district administration has made self-reporting mandatory for all primary contacts of Covid-19 positive patients, failing to do so will amount to violation of the law and would attract criminal proceedings.

“The non-compliance to National Directives and protocols, violations and negligence by the family members/co-inhabitants of the patient in home isolation can lead to further spread of the virus, which will jeopardize people’s health. So, the District Disaster Management Authority finds it imperative to take additional steps to thwart the spread of the virus,” said Girish Dayalan, district magistrate-cum-chairperson of DDMA.

He said that self-reporting or intimation is now mandatory whereby all residents shall be obligated to immediately intimate the health authorities, by dialing 104 or contacting their nearest government hospital/local health authority (LHA) within 48 hours, in case they are aware of coming in contact with any positive patient.

Besides, no Covid-19 positive patient who is under home isolation shall leave their residence (except for medical emergency) until the period of home isolation is over, the DC said.

The family members/co-inhabitants including domestic help, where the positive patient has been home isolated shall strictly adhere to the health protocol. “Moreover, they shall self-quarantine themselves for a period of five days and monitor their health. If they develop flu-like symptoms, they shall get tested for Covid-19, and leave the house only after testing negative,” said Dayalan.

“Any person violating these directions shall be criminally liable for proceedings under Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and under Sections 269, 270 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 besides other provisions of the law,” he added.

RWAs roped in to report home isolation violations

The district administration had asked resident welfare associations (RWAs) and residents to report home isolation violations. It is incumbent that they inform the control room or the police station of the area if there is a breach in the norms by anyone.

Though neighbours and RWAs may extend assistance for ensuring home delivery of supplies to persons undergoing home quarantine, taking all necessary precautions.

“No visitors, guests shall be allowed to visit a house where a patient is under home isolation. Such visitors or guests shall be jointly and severally liable for criminal action,” said Dayalan.

No movement from containment, micro-containment zones

All residents in containment zones or micro-containment zones are prohibited from exiting the zone for any purpose or for allowing any person to enter the area. “The only exception is in case of emergency medical aid and provision of essential supplies and services,” he said.

Further, given the government’s endeavour to conduct mandatory 100% testing in containment zones, no person shall resist or decline to give their sample to the health authorities.