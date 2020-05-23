Sections
Home / Cities / Mohali shopkeeper held for selling spurious water filter parts

Mohali shopkeeper held for selling spurious water filter parts

The accused was identified as Malkiat Singh, owner of ASP Trading in Baltana market

Updated: May 23, 2020 22:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

A shopkeeper was held for selling and storing counterfeit spare parts and filters of reverse osmosis (RO) systems worth ₹ 20 lakh in Zirakpur’s Baltana.

The accused was identified as Malkiat Singh, owner of ASP Trading in Baltana market. Police said they raided the shop after a complaint was lodged by an officer of V Guard company, Munish Jindal, and his team member, Ramesh Dutt. “We have seized spurious products worth ₹ 20 lakh from the shop and have sealed the material stored in three godowns,” said police.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal police had booked the accused under the Copy Rights Act at the Zirakpur police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Fourth Covid-19 death in Jharkhand, positive cases tally touches 350
May 23, 2020 22:08 IST
74% of India’s Covid-19 cases reported in May
May 23, 2020 22:08 IST
Kerala will be able to survive any crisis after Covid-19: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
May 23, 2020 22:06 IST
Mohali shopkeeper held for selling spurious water filter parts
May 23, 2020 22:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.