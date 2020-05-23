Mohali shopkeeper held for selling spurious water filter parts

A shopkeeper was held for selling and storing counterfeit spare parts and filters of reverse osmosis (RO) systems worth ₹ 20 lakh in Zirakpur’s Baltana.

The accused was identified as Malkiat Singh, owner of ASP Trading in Baltana market. Police said they raided the shop after a complaint was lodged by an officer of V Guard company, Munish Jindal, and his team member, Ramesh Dutt. “We have seized spurious products worth ₹ 20 lakh from the shop and have sealed the material stored in three godowns,” said police.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal police had booked the accused under the Copy Rights Act at the Zirakpur police station.