Mohali: Sunny Enclave promoter arrested in ₹2-crore cheque bounce fraud

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 01:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Bajwa’s company, Bajwa Developers Group, is the promoter of the Sunny Enclave project in Kharar. (HT PHOTO)

Eight months after a consumer court declared Jarnail Singh Bajwa, managing director of the Sunny Enclave project in Mohali, a proclaimed offender (PO) in six cases of cheque bounce amounting to over ₹2 crore, the police on Tuesday arrested him from his office in Sunny Enclave.

Bajwa’s company, Bajwa Developers Group, is the promoter of the Sunny Enclave project in Kharar.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Kharar, Pal Singh said, “Bajwa will be produced in the consumer court on Wednesday. A non-bailable warrant was issued against him.”

In its judgment in December last year, the consumer court had directed the complainant, Naseeb Kaur of Kharar, to place on record the list of properties of the accused along with an affidavit to initiate further proceedings.



Kaur had mentioned in the complaint that Bajwa was dealing in sale, purchase and development of residential as well as commercial properties. She had alleged that she sold around 12 kanal of land to Bajwa’s firm on March 17, 2018. In return, he gave her 15 post-dated cheques of ₹4.95 lakh each. When Kaur presented these cheques, they were returned unpaid, with the reason, “exceeds arrangement”.

Bajwa was even declared a proclaimed offender in August last year and again in February this year. Overall, there are around 45 cheque bounce cases registered against Bajwa amounting to ₹20 crore.

Bajwa’s advocate Dinesh Kumar Sharma said, “We were refunding the money to the parties, but due to the lockdown, we could not sell our properties and thus, were faced with financial issues. We will be sorting the issue out by tomorrow.”

