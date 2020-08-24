Mohali to get additional 20MGD water supply by February 2021

Sections
The phase-1 that began in May this year will be completed by February 2021, however, around 20% work has been completed by the firm despite Covid-19 restrictions.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 01:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Chandigarh, India July 24, 2016::Water Works Phase III & IV in Kajauli, 30kms from Chandigarh on Sunday, July 24, 2016. File Photo by Anil Dayal / Hindustan Times.

To ensure optimal utilisation of surface water and to reduce the load on underground reserves, the Punjab Housing and Urban Development Department has decided to supply additional 20 million gallons daily (MGD) water from Phases 5 and 6 of Kajauli waterworks to the residents of Mohali.

An official spokesperson said that a water pipeline was being laid by Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). The work was allotted to a Baroda-based company, M/s Spunpipe & Company, at a cost of ₹60 crore in February. As per availability, the pipeline is being laid up to Sector 66 in the first phase.

In the second phase, the pipeline will be extended to Aerocity and IT city. The phase-1 that began in May this year will be completed by February 2021, however, around 20% work has been completed by the firm despite Covid-19 restrictions.

A 17-km pipeline will be laid in the first phase, and in the second, another 20km. At present, Mohali gets 10MGD canal water. After completion, Mohali will get additional 20MGD water to fulfill its requirements. The pipeline will begin from the Sinhpur water treatment plant, the spokesperson added.



