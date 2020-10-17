Sections
Mohali to miss Ramlila action this year

Almost all Ramlila associations have pointed out that it will be impractical to put up a show, and at such short notice, too

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 01:14 IST

By Hillary Victor, Hindustan Times Mohali

This will be the first time in three decades when Mohali will not see Ramlila. (HT FILE)

Even though the Mohali administration has given a go ahead to Ramlila associations to perform in the district, late permission, tight restrictions and a wary public have forced many of them to decide against doing so.

On Thursday, deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan permitted the staging of Ramlilas in the district. In a statement, Dayalan observed that the government had already permitted social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political functions and other congregations outside the containment zones with a ceiling of 100 people.

However, almost all Ramlila associations have pointed out that it will be impractical to put up a show, and at such short notice, too. Another reason they have cited is the onus of ensuring social distancing among the limited crowd that will be allowed to watch the function.

First time in 3 decades



This will be the first time in three decades when Mohali will not see Ramlila. The last time it happened was during insurgency in Punjab.



In Mohali, every year Ramlila is staged at eight places—Phase 2, Phase 4, Phase 5, Phase 11, Sector 68, Mataur and Sohana. The main Dussehra is held at the Dussehra ground in Phase 8.

Jugal Kishore, the organiser of the Saraswati Kala Manch, which has been performing for the last two decades in Phase 11, said, “It is difficult to perform this year as we don’t have time to prepare and then there are the restrictions of 100 visitors only.”

Arun Sharma, president of Nav Yuva Club in Phase 5, a group that has been performing for 12 years now, said “The state government should have given us permission at least three week prior. We don’t have time now. Our artistes need at least 20 days to prepare.”

‘People want a show’

On the other hand, the stage secretary of Ankush Club in Phase 1, Sanjeev Sharma, said, “People of the area are demanding a show this year, too. We have already applied for permission from the municipal corporation and will see how to go about it.”

