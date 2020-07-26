Mohali traffic cop suspended for assaulting truck driver

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal on Sunday suspended a Mohali traffic cop after he was caught on camera assaulting a truck driver and his helper with a stick in Zirakpur.

“Such behavior in uniform will not be tolerated. Hawaldar Mohinder Singh has been sent to the police lines,” the SSP said.

In a video that has been circulated on social media, the truck driver, who was stopped for checking near ‘K’ area in Zirakpur, is purportedly seen pleading to the cop to check his vehicle documents. Turning down his pleas, the cop asked him to wait for the arrival of his senior.

This led to a heated exchange. On spotting himself being filmed by the truck driver’s helper, Mohinder objected to it and slapped him twice. He then went inside the beat box and came out with a stick and assaulted both the men.