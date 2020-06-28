Sections
Mohali villager murdered after wife confronts men urinating in public

While the men left initially, they returned with more people on Saturday night and assaulted the couple

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 20:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Police investigating the murder at Badhmajra village in Mohali on Sunday. (Gurminder Singh/HT)

A group of unidentified men allegedly stabbed a 32-year-old man to death after his wife objected to them urinating near their house in Badhmajra village on Saturday night.

The victim, Sanjay Yadav, a resident of Badhmajra village, was stabbed thrice in the head and legs, police said. He is survived by his wife, Urmila, and a five-year-old daughter.

Sanjay Yadav, the deceased.

Urmila told the police that her husband was a painter and they were living in the village on rent for the past 10 years.

On Saturday night, she confronted three men on spotting them urinating near their house. While they left initially, they returned around 11.30 pm with five more men.



They called Yadav outside and started beating him up. When she tried to rescue him, the men assaulted her as well until she fainted, she said.

When she regained consciousness, she saw her husband collapsing on the road with stab wounds, while the assailants fled the spot.

Yadav was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, where he was declared brought dead. Hospital staff informed the police, who initiated an investigation after registering a case under Section (302) of the Indian Penal Code at the Balongi police station.

Area residents alleged that the attackers may have been drug addicts, who frequented the area.

Police are scanning CCTV footage for leads, but two cameras installed nearby were found non-functional.

