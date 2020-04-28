Mohali woman held for running flesh trade racket

With the arrest of a 32-year-old woman from Saraswati Vihar in Dera Bassi, police claimed to have busted an inter-state prostitution racket.

The accused brought five victims from Assam in February on the pretext of providing jobs in a private firm in Delhi and forced them into prostitution.

The complainant and one of the victims, a 22-year-old woman, told police that after putting up for two weeks in Delhi, they were taken to Chandigarh for a few days and were later shifted to Saraswati Vihar in Dera Bassi.

She said she managed to flee from the flat and reached the police.

Sub-inspector Narinder Kumar said based on the statement of one of the victims, they raided the flat and arrested the accused, who was sent to judicial custody.

He added that police were trying to trace others involved in the racket.