Mohali woman tests positive for Covid-19 after delivery; district count climbs to 106

A 29-year-old woman tested positive for Covid-19 two days after delivering a child, taking the Mohali district’s count to 106 on Monday.

She is the lone active case in the district, which had last reported a case on May 10 and witnessed recovery of two remaining patients on May 21.

The woman, who is a resident of Adarsh Nagar in Nayagaon, had given birth to a child at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, on May 23.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the woman’s sample was collected as a routine procedure. “We have traced all her contacts and sealed the area. Samples of all contacts will be taken on Tuesday . The woman has been shifted to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh,” he said.

Nayagaon has already reported eight cases of Covid-19, including a death.

With 102 people recovering so far and three deaths, Mohali has the recovery rate and fatality rate of 96% and 2.8%, respectively.

Sealed for 51 days, Jawaharpur is now containment-free

Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi, which had remained sealed for 51 days, is no more a containment zone.

“The village is now containment-free as it has been 14 days since a positive case was reported there,” said Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan.

After a panch was tested positive for Covid-19 on April 4, the village reported 45 more cases, including the sarpanch, the total accounting for 44% of Mohali district’s tally.

The same day, the village located on the Ambala- Chandigarh highway was declared as one of the hotspots and containment zone, and was sealed.

While cops kept vigil at nakas set up around the village, which has a population of around 3,000, a special police force assisted health officials in screening the residents. The administration also provided ration to villagers at their doorsteps, thought there were several complaints of poor management.