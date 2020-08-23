Sections
Home / Cities / Monsoon in Ludhiana: With a week left, August still 32% deficient

Monsoon in Ludhiana: With a week left, August still 32% deficient

Against a normal of 190mm, the city has recorded just 130mm rain in August so far.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 00:39 IST

By Mohit Khanna, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A cyclist on his way against the backdrop of an overcast sky in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

While July recorded 7% surplus rain, with eight days left, August is still 32% deficient.

Against the 232.8mm rainfall considered normal for July, the month saw 217mm showers.

However, against a normal of 190mm, the city has recorded just 130mm rain in August so far. Last year, Ludhiana received 331.4mm rain in the month.

During this year’s monsoon season, which began on June 1 and will continue till September 30, the city has recovered 372.4mm rainfall in all. With five weeks still left, the weather department is expecting a surplus monsoon this year.



According to Prabhjyot Kaur, head of department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, PAU, besides ground water recharge, the surplus rain was ideal for maize and paddy crops.

However, she cautioned the farmers to drain out excess water from the fields.

SHOWERS LOWER MERCURY

Meanwhile, the frequent rain spells coupled with cloud cover has added a nip in the air, providing much-needed respite from the searing heat.

“Normally, the day temperature hovers around 35 degrees Celsius during August, but the current spell of monsoon rain has brought down the mercury,” said Kaur.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33.5 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 25.1 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather department, Sunday will remain cloudy with chances of rain and thunder showers at isolated places.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Where does Dawood Ibrahim live in Karachi? Pakistan has three addresses
Aug 23, 2020 00:59 IST
9 killed in 3 Sonepat road mishaps in 24 hours
Aug 23, 2020 00:52 IST
Vigilance to wait for HP govt’s nod to probe minister’s land deals, oppn mounts pressure
Aug 23, 2020 00:43 IST
22 IPS officers shifted in Himachal
Aug 23, 2020 00:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.