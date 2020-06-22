Monsoon may arrive in Noida, Ghaziabad in next 48 hours

Sections
Updated: Jun 22, 2020 23:53 IST

By Kushagra Dixit,

Noida:

The monsoon is likely to cover parts of western Uttar Pradesh, including Noida and Ghaziabad, in the next 24 to 48 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

According to IMD officials, there are highly favourable conditions of a further advancing of the monsoon with parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh already covered. The region of Noida and Ghaziabad will also see pre-monsoon rain over the next two days and the temperatures are likely to drop by up to three degrees Celsius.

“Weather conditions are favourable for the further advancing of monsoon over some more parts of Uttar Pradesh. The monsoon is likely to reach the Noida-Ghaziabad area within next 24 to 48 hours and subsequently across other regions of Delhi-NCR,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.



Announcing the early arrival of monsoon, the IMD officials pointed out that this is first time in the past four years that due to the favourable weather conditions, the monsoon is likely to arrive earlier than usual.

“For the past four years, the arrival of monsoon in this region had been on or after June 29, and this year we had expected it around June 27. However, this time it is arriving three to four days before the expected date,” Srivastava said.

The IMD expects the monsoon to be at the higher end of the normal range (which is 96% to 106%) this year, unlike deficient last year for NCR region.

“There is no separate assessment for Noida and Ghaziabad. So, if we draw conclusion based on the records of Delhi, there was a deficit rainfall last year by 40%. Under the normal range, the average rainfall is 60 cm. However, this region last year saw 38-40 cm of rainfall. This year, however, we expect a rainfall of 102-103%, also because of the early arrival,” said Srivastava.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature is also likely to fall by two to three degrees Celsius during the next four days over entire northwest India. The region may also see heavy rains on Thursday.

The maximum temperature in Noida on Monday was 36.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, against 39 degrees a day earlier. Tuesday may see a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

