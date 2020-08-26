Monsoon session of Haryana assembly begins today, likely to be one-day affair

The Haryana assembly session was originally scheduled to have two sittings, one each on Wednesday and Thursday, but the duration will be cut to a day once it is taken up by the business advisory committee of the House. (HT file photo)

Chandigarh: The monsoon session of the Haryana assembly, which begins at 2pm on Wednesday, will be a truncated one in the absence of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is the leader of the House, and Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, both undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

The session was originally scheduled to have two sittings, one each on Wednesday and Thursday, but the duration will be cut to a day once it is taken up by the business advisory committee (BAC) of the assembly.

Leader of the opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who had an interaction with Khattar, said that he would consider the plea for a shorter session in view of the Covid-19 situation. “It all depends on the quantum of legislative business. The number of adjournment motions, calling attention motions and Bills tabled will be factors in deciding the duration,” he said.

Assembly deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa also said that the decision on the duration will be taken by the BAC.

The Congress has submitted four adjournment motions and 10 calling attention motions. Though 40 starred questions were to be taken up during question hour but they have been converted into unstarred ones, which means oral reply is not a must and replies can be tabled. This would lead to the cancellation of question hour.

Thirty calling attention motions have also been received, out of which two are on the issue of registries raised by INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala and the infant mortality rate. Proposals for one private bill and four adjournment motions have also been received.

Gangwa said that 10 bills will be passed along with necessary legislative functions.

DUSHYANT TO TABLE PRIVATE JOB QUOTA BILL

Haryana deputy chief minister, Dushyant Chautala said the state will become the first where villagers will have the power to recall panchayat members not doing their duties. Chautala said a Bill in this regard will be tabled in the assembly on Wednesday. A bill to reserve 50% seats for women in panchayati raj institutions will also be tabled.

Dushyant said that he will also table the Bill to give 75% reservation to local candidates in private sector jobs in the House. An ordinance in this regard, approved by the cabinet, has been reserved by the governor for the consideration of the president. The Bill will also be sent to the President.

ADJOURNMENT MOTION BY CONGRESS

Hooda said the adjournment motion will be brought by the Congress to discuss three new agricultural ordinances brought in by the Union government. The ordinances have created confusion about the future of the MSP regime that provides income security to farmers.

“Another adjournment motion will also be brought to demand a discussion on the registry and the liquor scam. We will also bring an adjournment motion in the House to discuss the issue of sacked physical training instructors,” he said.

Congress MLA from Faridabad NIT Neeraj Sharma said the he has also submitted two calling attention motions regarding the retrenchment of employees by an earth moving equipment company and on the fresh weekend restrictions imposed by the state government entailing closure of shops.