Monsoon Session: Polycarbonate sheets to be installed in Himachal Vidhan Sabha to protect legislators from Covid-19

The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha will be taking a slew of measures, including installing polycarbonate sheets, to prevent legislators and their staff from contracting the Covid-19 infection during the 10-day long monsoon session, which will commence on September 7.

Polycarbonate sheets will be installed in the Vidhan Sabha to separate seats of legislators and ministers. At present, two legislators share one bench. All legislators will be provided hand sanitisers and high-quality face covers and masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus. The Himachal assembly has 68 members, including the Vidhan Sabha speaker.

There will be 10 sittings during the monsoon session that will conclude on September 18. Vidhan Sabha speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said September 10 will be a private-member day.

The budget session of the assembly was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Of the 21 sittings scheduled, only 15 could be held.

‘Since the budget session was cut short due to the Covid-19 crisis, we have decided to hold a longer monsoon session, “ said the CM.

The main opposition party, Congress, has been continuously demanding that the government call the monsoon session of the legislative assembly. “We are expecting many issues to be taken up in the House during the monsoon session. The Covid-19 crisis should be discussed on priority,”he said.

“All members of the House will be given equal opportunity to raise issues of public importance,” said Parmar

The Congress has been constantly blaming the government for handling the Covid-19 situation ineptly.

During the session, the opposition will try to push the government on the backfoot by raising the issue of procurement in health department. The Congress has also charged BJP leaders of flouting social distancing norms . It escalated its attacks on chief minister Jai Ram Thakur after a deputy secretary in his office tested positive and the office was sealed for a day. Later, power minister Sukhram Chaudhary also tested positive. Former chief ministers Shanta Kumar and Prem Kumar Dhumal had gone into self-quarantine after BJP president Suresh Kashyap met them . Kashyap also home quarantined himself as he had travelled with Sukhram Chaudhary.