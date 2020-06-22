Sections
Monsoon to hit Punjab on June 25

Arrival this year is a week ahead of normal schedule; PAU says it’s good news for most paddy farmers

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 22:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

On Monday, the monsoon advanced into most parts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas (HT file photo)

Ludhiana The Southwest monsoon is expected to hit Punjab on June 25, a week ahead of its normal date, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, has said, adding that this will be a boon for most paddy farmers in the state.

Professor of agricultural meteorology at PAU KK Gill said, “Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon in entire Haryana, including Chandigarh, and most parts of Punjab during the next 48-72 hrs. On Monday, the monsoon advanced into most parts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas.”

She added that light to moderately pre-monsoon showers are likely to commence from north-eastern parts of Punjab and Haryana around late June 23/24. She added that the early monsoon would benefit those paddy farmers who had used the Direct Seeding of Rice (DSR) technique in the first week of June, but would worry other farmers who had sown paddy through DSR on or around June 15.

