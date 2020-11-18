More buses to ply between Kalyan and Dombivli during mega block on Saturday, Sunday

Additional civic and state transport services will be provided on the days of mega blocks to be imposed for the launching of the main girder for new Patripool Road overbridge (ROB).

The decision to provide additional bus services was taken on Wednesday at a meeting held at the Thane collector office with collector Rajesh Narvekar, officials of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), Thane deputy commissioner of traffic police Balasaheb Patil, officials of Kalyan and Thane municipal transport bodies.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT), Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will provide the additional services.

The Central Railway (CR) has announced a traffic and power block for the launching of 76.67m-long open web girder across railway tracks for Patripool ROB.

It will operate four traffic and power blocks for launching the girder. The blocks will be imposed on November 21 and 22 between 10.15 am and 2.15 pm and on November 28 and 29. A total of the 14-hour-long mega block will be imposed.

Milind Dhat, general manager, KDMT, said, “In order to ensure that there is no inconvenience to the commuters, additional buses will ply from Kalyan and Dombivli railways station during those periods.”

As per CR, the block will be imposed between Kalyan and Dombivli stations while the Mumbai-Dombivli and Kalyan-Kasara-Karjat services will not be affected. However, throughout the mega block period, a total of 250 local services will be cancelled.

“Right now, we have provided the details of the timings for the block for this weekend and also announced the cancellation and diversion of local and mail trains. Accordingly, we have asked for adequate services on the road for the commuters,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

Shashikant Sontakke, chief engineer, MSRDC, said, “After the launching of the girder, we will finish the remaining work like building the concrete and railings. We have set a deadline of December to end for the completion of the work and opening the bridge.”

The 104-year old Patripool bridge was dismantled in November 2018 after it was declared dangerous by the CR.

Additional bus services:

The KDMT will provide 25 additional buses during the block period. Ten buses will run between Kalyan and Dombivli, five between Kalyan and Titwala, two between Vitthalwadi and Dombivli, and five between Kalyan and Badlapur.

The MSRTC and TMT will run 80 additional buses between Kalyan and Thane, and between Kalyan and Mantralay.