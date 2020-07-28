More electric crematoria likely to come up in Ludhiana

Sections
The MC has initiated an exercise to identify more crematoriums with gas chambers to perform the last rites of the victim

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 22:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

In a bid to ease the load on crematoriums bearing the burden of Covid-19 victims, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has initiated an exercise to identify more crematoriums with gas chambers to perform the last rites of the victims. The administration has however clarified that it is not mandatory to cremate Covid-19 victims in electric crematoriums.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC commissioner, Pardeep Sabharwal visited cremation ground situated in the Shivpuri area and the one near Dholewal chowk (being run by Ramgarhia education council) on Tuesday.

In Shivpuri, the mayor and MC chief asked the MC officials to convert the electronic crematorium into a gas chamber. The electronic crematorium was installed back in 2002, but it has developed snag as it was never used.

Further directions have also been issued to repair an old gas chamber and set up another gas chamber in cremation ground near Dholewal chowk. Cremations are already taking place at one of the gas chambers operational at the crematorium.



Sabharwal said, “Apart from this, the gas chamber in Model Town extension cremation ground is also in working condition and can be used for performing the last rites. We are in talks with the management of different crematoriums including the one in Dehlon and few other areas.”

After deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma issued a detailed order fixing duties of different departments for the cremation of bodies. MC Chief Sabharwal has deputed all the four MC zonal commissioners as nodal officers for making arrangements and communicating with the management of crematoriums in their respective areas for the cremation of Covid-19 victims.

