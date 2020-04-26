More rain likely in region today

After light to moderate rain in most stations in Punjab, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain on Monday, after which dry weather is likely.

Patiala was worst hit in the region on Sunday with 30.4 mm rain till 8.30am, which affected wheat procurement. Amritsar saw 2.3mm rain, with just traces of rain in Ludhiana. In Haryana, Ambala recorded 5.8 mm rain in the morning, with another 2mm falling during the day. Karnal saw 8.8 mm rain.

Officials said the influx of moisture from the Arabian Sea was likely to continue on Monday, and rain, in lower intensity, can be expected in the region.

A drop in temperature was seen throughout the region. Due to the rain in Patiala, maximum temperature went down from 34.6°C on Saturday to 28.5°C on Sunday, 9°C below normal. In Haryana, Karnal saw the maximum drop, going from 35.4°C on Saturday to 26.4°C on Sunday.

In Chandigarh, trace rain was recorded during the day. Maximum temperature, however, dropped to 29.7°C, 7°C below normal. It went below 30°C for the first time since April 7, when it had dipped to 29.6°C.