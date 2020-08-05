Sections
Home / Cities / More relaxations for industries in Maharashtra soon: Minister

More relaxations for industries in Maharashtra soon: Minister

Industries minister Subhash Desai on Tuesday hinted at more relaxations to industrial units in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MM) and other major cities in the state soon. Desai...

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 02:13 IST

By Surendra P Gangan,

Industries minister Subhash Desai on Tuesday hinted at more relaxations to industrial units in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MM) and other major cities in the state soon. Desai said that he has spoken to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray over it and the government was “positive about lifting the curbs” in the cities.

“It is true that the pandemic has not receded as yet, but we cannot wait any longer to resume industrial activities. If the industrial bodies assure the state government that the lockdown norms will be followed strictly, there would be no problem in allowing more industrial activities in the cities. The permission for the resumption of industries and more transport facilities can be given in areas which witness fewer cases,” Desai said in a meeting with the representatives of industrial bodies from cities including Thane, Dombivli, Navi Mumbai and Nagpur.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Panchkula youth held with 10kg ganja
Aug 05, 2020 02:24 IST
More relaxations for industries in Maharashtra soon: Minister
Aug 05, 2020 02:13 IST
Chandigarh woman loses ₹15,000, iPhone to snatcher
Aug 05, 2020 02:12 IST
Man gets Covid-19 drug from Delhi, tries to sell it in Mumbai for ₹1 lakh, arrested
Aug 05, 2020 02:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.