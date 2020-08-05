More relaxations for industries in Maharashtra soon: Minister

Industries minister Subhash Desai on Tuesday hinted at more relaxations to industrial units in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MM) and other major cities in the state soon. Desai said that he has spoken to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray over it and the government was “positive about lifting the curbs” in the cities.

“It is true that the pandemic has not receded as yet, but we cannot wait any longer to resume industrial activities. If the industrial bodies assure the state government that the lockdown norms will be followed strictly, there would be no problem in allowing more industrial activities in the cities. The permission for the resumption of industries and more transport facilities can be given in areas which witness fewer cases,” Desai said in a meeting with the representatives of industrial bodies from cities including Thane, Dombivli, Navi Mumbai and Nagpur.