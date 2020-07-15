More space being freed up for critically ill Covid patients in Mohali

To keep tertiary care facilities vacant and ready for treatment of level 3 (L3) or critically ill Covid -19 patients, private hospitals with good medical infrastructure have been asked by the local administration to extend home care to asymptomatic patients, Mohali deputy commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said on Tuesday.

Dayalan said it had been observed that L3 facilities in most cases were occupied by patients who could afford treatment at the facilities instead of those who needed urgent medical care. To ensure optimum utilisation of infrastructure, tertiary care or L3 hospitals would extend medical services at home to Covid-19 patients requiring medical surveillance but not oxygen or ventilator.

Patients who were not critically ill and sought admission to an L3 hospital to isolate from family members exposed to the virus could stay at hotels where rooms had been made available and avail of home care, he added.

Similarly, reverse referrals had been worked out for recoveries not requiring L3 infrastructure, who could then be referred back to L2 (patients requiring oxygen) and L1 (those not in need of urgent medical attention) facilities or home isolation to reduce the burden on L3 units.

As of now, Fortis and Max Hospital in the city are extending home care services. Hotels which have rooms available for self-isolation are JD Residency, Mohali; Wood Crest, Rockland, Black Diamond and Royal Park, all in Zirakpur and Arista in Kharar.