More than 10,000 Covid-19 patients recovered in Ghaziabad so far

Even as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Ghaziabad, the district to its credit has successfully discharged more than 10,000 Covid-19 patients.

As per data by the state health control room, the district crossed the 10,000-mark of total Covid-19 recoveries on September 19 when with 264 new recoveries, the total number of discharges reached 10,146 (out of 12, 153 total cases).

Four districts where more than 10,000 patients have been successfully discharged in Uttar Pradesh are Lucknow, Kanpur City, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur.

On September 21, Ghaziabad district’s overall recovery rate was 83.29 % with total 10,391 recoveries out of 12, 475 Covid-19 cases. “We have been focusing on early detection, quick testing and fast referral of patients to health care facilities. Even with home isolation in place, we are regularly tracking patients, and if they develop complications they are immediately referred to a Covid facility. So, with coordinated efforts between government and private facilities, we have been able to provide good treatment to our patients. Hence, the discharge rate or recovery rate is also on the higher side,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

According to records of the district health department, the Covid-19 recovery rate in the district was 76.39% at the end of May, 45.77% till June-end, and since then has been hovering above 80%. The recovery rate was 81.38%till July 31 and 80.88% till August 31.

In Uttar Pradesh, the overall recovery rate on Monday stood 80.69%— 289, 594 recoveries out of 358, 893 patients.

“The speedier contact tracing has also helped us get positive cases to facilities and start with their treatment at the earliest. At present, our contact tracing is nearly 99%. The virus if not detected on time among contacts which belong to high-risk groups can lead to health complications for them,” chief medical officer, Dr NK Gupta, said.

The CMO added that the number of Covid-19 patients being discharged is also steadily increasing after the discharge policy for patients in home isolation and in Covid-19 facilities were changed. “The high rate of discharge is also due to clinical management offered in our hospitals which include use of high flow nasal cannula and BiPAP—used for providing non-invasive ventilation— which has proved helpful for patients having respiratory issues. During the initial months, the patients were getting discharged only after they get two successive negative reports. So, this took more time, nearly about 13-15 days, to get a patient discharged. Then, the discharge policy was changed and just one negative report was needed. At present, new discharge guidelines are in place and have helped us discharge patients within a maximum period of 10 days,” Dr Gupta said.

“Since last month, we also started using medicines such as remdesivir among others for patients with mild and moderate symptoms, and it has given good results, “he added.

As per the revised discharge policy rolled out on July 21, the mild asymptomatic patients will be discharged after 10 days of the preliminary test or seventh day of admission if they do not have symptoms. Likewise, the patients in home isolation are also marked as “recovered” after ten days of home isolation.

Til September 19, the district had a 72.96% discharge rate for those in home isolation ( 2,259 patients recovered out of 3,096 patients).

Experts have, however, said that the recovering patients should be tested more than once.

“The discharge rate has definitely got better but it is also due to revised discharge guidelines. Earlier, the patients were getting discharged after their test was negative. Now, they are getting discharged after a certain period of time. So, it becomes vital that there should be proper monitoring of discharged patients and if possible, their test should also be conducted after 15 days of testing positive as well,” said Dr VB Jindal, president, Indian Medical Association, (Ghaziabad).