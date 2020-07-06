Sections
Most Covid-19 deaths in Dharavi ward, least reported in south Mumbai

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 01:22 IST

By Sagar Pillai,

The G-North ward, comprising Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim, has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 deaths, followed by the K-East ward (Andheri, Jogeshwari and Vile Parle) and L ward (Kurla and Sakinaka), a report released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday has revealed.

While the G-N ward has recorded 379 deaths of the total 5,156 Covid-19 cases reported so far, 351 deaths were recorded in the K-E ward, which has 5,660 cases. The death toll in L ward is 249, while the case count is 4,257.

With 69 deaths reported in the past 48 hours, the city’s Covid-19 toll has reached 4, 896, while its fatality rate has risen to 5.8%.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G-N ward said, “Death records are maintained by the civic body’s epidemiology cell, as they have access to all the hospitals’ details. We have been given the deaths count recently and are looking into it.”



Another civic official from Andheri said that the Covid-19 deaths data is not shared with the local administrative ward office of the area every day.

Meanwhile, the lowest number of deaths was recorded in the wards in south Bombay. The A ward (Nariman Point and Churchgate) recorded the lowest deaths, followed by B ward (Bhendi Bazaar, Dongri, Pydhonie and Mohammad Ali Road) and C ward (Marine Lines, Chandanwadi, Kalbadevi). The A ward has recorded 48 deaths from the 1,894 Covid-19 cases reported so far, while B ward recorded 60 deaths. It has reported 798 cases so far. In C ward, the death toll stands at 61 deaths, even as the total case count is 1,114.

